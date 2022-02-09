iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 137,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 144,443 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 196.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $460,000.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

