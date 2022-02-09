iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Decreased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.5% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $51,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 151,498 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $13,835,000. Finally, Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.5% during the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,829,485 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.