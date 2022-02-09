iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Stock Price Up 1.8%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60. 1,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,133,000.
