IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $650.30 million, a PE ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $1,094,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $485,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,293. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

