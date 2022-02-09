IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov Sells 1,500 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $8.20 on Wednesday, hitting $159.09. The company had a trading volume of 332,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,461. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $138.85 and a 1-year high of $257.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

