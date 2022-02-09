iomart Group (LON:IOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 354 ($4.79) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 163.20 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 349 ($4.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £179.40 million and a PE ratio of 17.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.65.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

