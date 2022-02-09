Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $33.07 million and approximately $2,337.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00107329 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 117,975,076 coins and its circulating supply is 117,602,908 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

