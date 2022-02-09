Investors Purchase Large Volume of Doximity Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 17,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of 305% compared to the typical volume of 4,200 call options.

Shares of DOCS traded up $11.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.08. 264,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,172. Doximity has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.