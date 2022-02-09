Investors Purchase Large Volume of Doximity Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 17,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of 305% compared to the typical volume of 4,200 call options.
Shares of DOCS traded up $11.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.08. 264,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,172. Doximity has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
