Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Relx (REL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Relx (LON: REL) recently:

2/9/2022 – Relx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Relx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,540 ($34.35) to GBX 2,605 ($35.23). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Relx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,790 ($24.21) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,866 ($38.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/14/2022 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,615 ($35.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,301 ($31.12) on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,451 ($33.14). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,313.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,237.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The firm has a market cap of £44.53 billion and a PE ratio of 33.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

