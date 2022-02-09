Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Position Boosted by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

