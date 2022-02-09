Invesco Ltd. Sells 915,664 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,811,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 915,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Dominion Energy worth $716,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

