Invesco Ltd. Sells 37,158 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,621,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,158 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 7.46% of US Foods worth $576,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 17.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,983,000 after buying an additional 647,430 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 127.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth $11,960,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in US Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period.

USFD opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

