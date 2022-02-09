Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 933,165 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.25% of Entergy worth $648,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

