Invesco Ltd. Has $807.42 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,237,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 471,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.02% of TJX Companies worth $807,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

