Invesco Ltd. Buys 196,433 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 196,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of General Dynamics worth $687,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $67,585,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $54,612,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,271,629,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $214.46 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.42 and a twelve month high of $216.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

