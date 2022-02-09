Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.18. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

