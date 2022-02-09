Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.98

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 63557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
About Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)
Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).
