International Seaways’ (INSW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $773.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. The company had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 44.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in International Seaways by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.