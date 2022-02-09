Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $140,429,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 39,711 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,625. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.95. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

