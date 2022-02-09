Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $879.60 million-$879.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.76 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,328. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

