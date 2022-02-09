Insight Holdings Group LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Insight Holdings Group LLC reduced its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 99.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982,590 shares during the period. Tenable makes up about 0.0% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 57.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. 13,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.40 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $56.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

