Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells 1,975 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Descheneaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $642.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $663.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.38. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

