Insider Selling: Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider Sells 2,950,000 Shares of Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) insider John Hornby sold 2,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £8,850,000 ($11,967,545.64).

Shares of Luceco stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 321.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 362.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. Luceco plc has a 52-week low of GBX 231 ($3.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.94). The company has a market cap of £474.36 million and a P/E ratio of 13.54.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.03) target price on shares of Luceco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

