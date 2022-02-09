Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Insider Sells 6,707 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 4,656,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,504. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $684.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KPTI. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 147,858 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

