Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CFO Sells 3,947 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KPTI stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 582,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after acquiring an additional 484,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 476,928 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 314,950 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.