Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $201,236.42.

On Monday, December 20th, Keith Westby sold 4,516 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $69,727.04.

On Monday, December 13th, Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,580.58.

On Friday, December 10th, Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42.

ISEE traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 860,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.44.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

