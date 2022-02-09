Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 3rd, Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $201,236.42.
  • On Monday, December 20th, Keith Westby sold 4,516 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $69,727.04.
  • On Monday, December 13th, Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,580.58.
  • On Friday, December 10th, Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42.

ISEE traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 860,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.44.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.