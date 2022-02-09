Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CAO Sells 6,487 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.15. The company had a trading volume of 982,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,242. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,286,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

