Insider Buying: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Purchases 101,700 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 1,796,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 78.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 55.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after buying an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $5,498,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

