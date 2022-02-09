Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys 29 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 29 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($203.92).

BAG stock opened at GBX 526.03 ($7.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 515.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 526.52. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.98). The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £589.31 million and a P/E ratio of 18.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.76) to GBX 517 ($6.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 580 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.86) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.G. BARR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.66).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

