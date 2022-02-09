Innovid’s (CTV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTV. Evercore ISI started coverage on Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Innovid alerts:

Shares of CTV opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Innovid has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,434,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,015,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,537,000.

About Innovid

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.