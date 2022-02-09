Innovid’s (CTV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTV. Evercore ISI started coverage on Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CTV opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Innovid has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55.
About Innovid
Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovid (CTV)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.