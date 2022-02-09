Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.35. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Innovative Designs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDN)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Designs (IVDN)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.