Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder William Monroe Purchases 70,000 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, William Monroe purchased 180,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $576,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, William Monroe purchased 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Monroe purchased 60,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, William Monroe purchased 10,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Monroe purchased 130,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00.

NYSE:ICD opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $7.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

