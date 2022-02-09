Indaba Capital Management L.P. Invests $50.01 Million in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,010,000. Snap One comprises about 5.3% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57. Snap One Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

