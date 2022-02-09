Indaba Capital Management L.P. Invests $13.11 Million in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,000. agilon health accounts for about 1.4% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of agilon health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,614 shares of company stock worth $1,060,156 over the last quarter.

Shares of agilon health stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

