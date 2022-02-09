IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $3.10 Average PT from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of research firms have commented on IMV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

IMV opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $109.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.37. IMV has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.48.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IMV will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 119.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in IMV by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IMV by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 45.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

