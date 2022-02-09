IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $3.10 Average PT from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.
A number of research firms have commented on IMV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
IMV opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $109.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.37. IMV has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 119.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in IMV by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IMV by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 45.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IMV Company Profile
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMV (IMV)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.