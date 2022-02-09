IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $3.10 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of research firms have commented on IMV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

IMV opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $109.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.37. IMV has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.48.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IMV will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 119.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in IMV by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IMV by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 45.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.