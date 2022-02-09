Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $24.54 on Monday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.