Impactive Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises approximately 7.3% of Impactive Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Impactive Capital LP owned 0.72% of Crown worth $92,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.58. 14,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,122. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

