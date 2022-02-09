IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £148.05 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,645 ($22.24) per share, with a total value of £148.05 ($200.20).
Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Roy Twite bought 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,679 ($22.70) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($204.34).
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Roy Twite bought 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,738 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of £156.42 ($211.52).
Shares of IMI stock traded up GBX 11.18 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,648.18 ($22.29). 629,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,833. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($25.40). The company has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,701.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,728.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
Recommended Stories
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.