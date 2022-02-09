IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £148.05 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,645 ($22.24) per share, with a total value of £148.05 ($200.20).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Roy Twite bought 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,679 ($22.70) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($204.34).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Roy Twite bought 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,738 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of £156.42 ($211.52).

Shares of IMI stock traded up GBX 11.18 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,648.18 ($22.29). 629,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,833. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($25.40). The company has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,701.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,728.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.87) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($29.07) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.87) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.32).

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

