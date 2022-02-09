Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,025 shares of company stock valued at $41,091,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $225.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average of $231.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.36 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

