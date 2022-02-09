iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,591,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,265,000 after purchasing an additional 316,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 889,154 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.