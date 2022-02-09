IG Group (LON:IGG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,210 ($16.36) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IG Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.81).

IG Group stock opened at GBX 774.50 ($10.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 804.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 829.31. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 742 ($10.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 960 ($12.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

