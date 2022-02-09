iExec RLC (RLC) Tops One Day Volume of $14.92 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00005392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $189.84 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00042067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00106724 BTC.

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

