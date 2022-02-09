IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $32.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,493 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 923,277 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 409,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 42.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 983,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 293,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $16.03 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $617.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

