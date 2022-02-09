ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.550-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $272.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $313.00.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.67.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.