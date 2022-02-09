Ibstock’s (IBST) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IBST. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 228 ($3.08) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 245.83 ($3.32).

Shares of Ibstock stock opened at GBX 194.50 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.39. The firm has a market cap of £796.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 180.80 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.34).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

