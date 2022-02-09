IBEX (IBEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IBEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ IBEX opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $258.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IBEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IBEX by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
