IBEX (IBEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IBEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $258.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.99.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IBEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IBEX by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

