i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$304 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.90 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.28-1.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.08.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. 251,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.02 million, a P/E ratio of -73.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

