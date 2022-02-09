i3 Energy Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.11 (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of I3E stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 18.20 ($0.25). 3,079,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,669. i3 Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 19.40 ($0.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of i3 Energy from GBX 27 ($0.37) to GBX 28 ($0.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

