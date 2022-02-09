I/O Coin Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.14 million and $1,294.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.34 or 0.00259530 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006346 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,392,766 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

