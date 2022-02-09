Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading Down 6.1%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 36,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,963,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

